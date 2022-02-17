MLA gives nod for list of Ashraya Housing beneficiaries
News

MLA gives nod for list of Ashraya Housing beneficiaries

February 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move aimed at providing houses to the shelterless, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has given nod for the list of 1,900 Ashraya Housing beneficiaries coming under Hootagalli CMC, Rammanahalli, Srirampura, Bogadi and Kadakola Town Panchayats and Hinkal Gram Panchayat of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment. Devegowda  approved the list at the Chamundeshwari  Constituency Ashraya Samiti meeting held at the MCC’s old Council Hall on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, GTD said that measures have been taken for the construction of 2,448 houses in a 40-acre area under the Affordable Housing scheme near Mandakalli at a cost of Rs.168 crore. While 1,870 of them are G+2 category, 578 are of G+1 Category, he said that 8,000 people from the above mentioned Urban Local Bodies coming under the Constituency had applied for houses. Now, the final list of 1,900 beneficiaries, which was prepared with utmost care by officials, has been approved , he noted.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) N.M. Shashikumar said that the Airports Authority of India has granted permission for the group housing scheme that is coming up near Mandakalli, where the Mysore Airport is located. As such, there are no hurdles now for the execution of the group housing project, he added.

Shashikumar further said that the DPR for the project is ready and it is expected that it will be approved shortly by the Government. Pointing out that each beneficiary has to pay Rs. 6.89 lakh, he said that the Centre has announced a subsidy of Rs.2.50 lakh for SC/ST beneficiaries, while the State Government has extended a subsidy of Rs. 1.5 lakh for General category beneficiaries.

READ ALSO  GTD on Road Show in Chamundeshwari

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy directed representatives of Gayatri Consultants, which has been entrusted with the task of constructing houses, to maintain quality throughout. He also asked them to complete the project within the set deadline.

MCC Additional DC Roopa, Mysuru Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Narasimhamurthy and a host of other officials were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching