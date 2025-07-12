In Briefs

Award ceremony, staging of play

July 12, 2025

Inner Wheel Club of Mysuru Gold, Mysuru, has organised a programme at Rotary West Auditorium, Saraswathipuram, tomorrow (July 13) at 4.30 pm to confer ‘Mysore Ratna’ Award and for the staging of play ‘Leakout’ by Akshatha Pandavapura. MP Yaduveer Wadiyar will be the chief guest. University of Mysore Syndicate Member Dr. T.R. Chandrashekar, Inner Wheel Club of Mysuru Gold President Dr. Prema Ravi, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Managing Director S.E. Girish, National Merit Award Winner in Mysore Traditional Painting Dr. J. Dundaraja from Bengaluru and Kalaprapancha & Vidyaleela Foundation Founder H. Leelavathi will be the guests of honour.

‘Mysore Ratna’ Awardees are H. Leelavathi, Dr. Prema Ravi, S.E. Girish, Dr. J. Dundaraja, J.S. Sridhar Rao, Preethi Shenoy, Akshatha Pandavapura, Babitha Basavaraj, Shashank Bharadwaj and S. Theertha Kumari.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching