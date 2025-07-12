Award ceremony, staging of play

Inner Wheel Club of Mysuru Gold, Mysuru, has organised a programme at Rotary West Auditorium, Saraswathipuram, tomorrow (July 13) at 4.30 pm to confer ‘Mysore Ratna’ Award and for the staging of play ‘Leakout’ by Akshatha Pandavapura. MP Yaduveer Wadiyar will be the chief guest. University of Mysore Syndicate Member Dr. T.R. Chandrashekar, Inner Wheel Club of Mysuru Gold President Dr. Prema Ravi, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Managing Director S.E. Girish, National Merit Award Winner in Mysore Traditional Painting Dr. J. Dundaraja from Bengaluru and Kalaprapancha & Vidyaleela Foundation Founder H. Leelavathi will be the guests of honour.
‘Mysore Ratna’ Awardees are H. Leelavathi, Dr. Prema Ravi, S.E. Girish, Dr. J. Dundaraja, J.S. Sridhar Rao, Preethi Shenoy, Akshatha Pandavapura, Babitha Basavaraj, Shashank Bharadwaj and S. Theertha Kumari.
