Awareness campaign for drug-free society launched
News

Awareness campaign for drug-free society launched

December 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  Drug-Free Karnataka Regional Committee in association with Parivarthana Trust launched a State-level campaign in city yesterday to create awareness among the youths against the use of narcotic substances.

The campaign was inaugurated by Bengaluru’s Adichunchanagiri Mutt Secretary Sri Annadaneshwaranatha Swamiji at MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Auditorium in JK Grounds, here.

He also flagged-off the tableau which will travel across 18 districts in the State to create awareness among the  youngsters.

The Committee will also conduct awareness programmes at various schools and colleges in Mysuru today and tomorrow (Dec. 10 and 11). Awareness programmes will also be held at various places across the State. The valedictory event will be held in Bengaluru on Jan. 19.

Lt. Col. Y.K. Sanjeev, Kannika Parameshwari Temple Secretary S.K. Dinesh, social worker Nithyananda Vivekavamshi and others were present.

