Elephant Taksha dies at Dubare Elephant Camp

December 10, 2025

Kushalnagar: Taksha, an elephant which was housed at Dubare Elephant Camp since a year, has died at the camp on Monday night.

Taksha, which fell sick at the camp about 10 days ago, had stopped consuming food and had grown weak. On Dec. 6, Taksha’s health condition worsened and was being treated by veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb and team. But the elephant did not respond to the treatment and breathed its last on Monday night.

Taksha, which was creating havoc at Channapatna in Ramanagar district, was captured on Dec. 28, 2024 and was brought to Dubare Elephant Camp and was kept in the kraal where it was tamed. It was released from the kraal on July 21, 2025, following which it mingled with other elephants in the camp. But Taksha took ill suddenly and the Forest officials assumed that the elephant had grown weak.

Veterinarians Dr. Mujeeb, Dr. Chittiappa and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Shinde conducted post-mortem in the presence of Kodagu Circle Conservator of Forests Sonal Vishya during which samples were collected and sent to a laboratory.

Madikeri Division Deputy Conservator of Forests V. Abhishek, Somwarpet Division Assistant Conservator of Forests A.A. Gopal, Kushalnagar Range Forest Officer (RFO) R. Rakshit, Dubare Deputy RFO K.P. Ranjan and others were present.