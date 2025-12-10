Elephant Taksha dies at Dubare Elephant Camp
News

Elephant Taksha dies at Dubare Elephant Camp

December 10, 2025

Kushalnagar: Taksha, an elephant which was housed at Dubare Elephant Camp since a year, has died at the camp on Monday night.

Taksha, which fell sick at the camp about 10 days ago, had stopped consuming food and had grown weak. On Dec. 6, Taksha’s health condition worsened and was being treated by veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb and team. But the elephant did not respond to the treatment and breathed its last on Monday night.

Taksha, which was creating havoc at Channapatna in Ramanagar district, was captured on Dec. 28, 2024 and was brought to Dubare Elephant Camp and was kept in the kraal where it was tamed. It was released from the kraal on July 21, 2025, following which it mingled with other elephants in the camp. But Taksha took ill suddenly and the Forest officials assumed that the elephant had grown weak. 

Veterinarians Dr. Mujeeb, Dr. Chittiappa and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Shinde conducted post-mortem in the presence of Kodagu Circle Conservator of Forests Sonal Vishya during which samples were collected and sent to a laboratory.

Madikeri Division Deputy Conservator of Forests V. Abhishek, Somwarpet Division Assistant Conservator of Forests A.A. Gopal, Kushalnagar Range Forest Officer (RFO) R. Rakshit, Dubare Deputy RFO K.P. Ranjan and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching