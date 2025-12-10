KSCA Mysuru Zone Convenor takes charge

December 10, 2025

Offers floral tribute of SDNR Wadiyar

Mysore/Mysuru: P. Srinivas Prasad, Secretary, Navodaya Cricket Club, took charge as the new Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mysuru Zone Convenor at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium after offering floral tributes to the portrait of former KSCA President late Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja Wadiyar here this morning on his 12th death anniversary.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said, having come from a cricketing background he would strive to improve cricket in Mysuru Zone and also prioritise increasing the number of matches to provide opportunities for budding talents.

When asked about the proposed international cricket stadium in Mysuru, Prasad said he had just assumed charge and would seek more information from the concerned on the matter.

On hosting KSCA Maharaja T20 Tournament in Mysuru, he said, previously the matches had to be organised without crowd in the wake of Bengaluru stampede tragedy. However, he expressed confidence about the tournament being organised in the presence of full capacity crowd in the future.

Former KSCA Mysuru Zone Co-ordinator A.V. Shashidhara, The Mysore Gymkhana Secretary T. Ravindra, Jaidurg Cricket Club Secretary Arvind Gowda, former State Cricketer G.V. Ravi, Department of Physical Education (UoM) Asst. Director H.S. Krishna Kumar, Dr. Sunil and others were present.