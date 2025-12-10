MyBuild-25 expo in city from Dec. 11 to 15

December 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The 25th edition of MyBuild-25 exhibition organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre, will be held from Dec. 11 to 15 at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city from 10 am to 9 pm.

The expo will be inaugurated by Public TV Chairman and Managing Director H.R. Ranganath at 4.30 pm. BAI National President Rajendra Singh Kamboh will preside. BAI National Vice-President (Southern Range) D.V.N. Reddy will be the guest of honour.

About 300 stalls will display construction materials, interiors, lifestyles and innovative products among others at the expo.

As part of the Silver Jubilee edition, the Southern Regional Conference of South India Builders’ Dakshina Parva 2.0 will be held on Dec. 12 and 13.

MyBuild will not only help the builders, but will also help potential property buyers, architects, engineers, building contractors, tradesmen, government agencies, manufacturers of construction materials and equipment, interior designers and engineering students.

Spoorthi, the Ladies Wing of BAI, will be managing four charity stalls that will be selling products made by women below poverty lines, persons with developmental disabilities and orphans. Spoorthi will also manage the ticket counters of the mega exhibition and proceeds will be utilised towards the welfare of the families of construction workers. The valedictory will be held on Dec. 15 at 5 pm.