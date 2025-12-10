MCC appeals for adoption of parks to boost green cover

December 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has urged interested residents, organisations and associations to adopt and maintain parks across the city, reinforcing MCC’s efforts to keep Mysuru clean, green and aesthetically vibrant.

He was speaking at a programme organised recently at the Old Council Hall to distribute Certificates of Appreciation to organisations and associations involved in park maintenance under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

So far, several organisations have taken responsibility for 13 parks across various localities. Some groups have even been supplying saplings to MCC free of cost, a gesture the Corporation has recognised through these certificates.

H.V. Rajeev, President of H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga, who was felicitated for providing 3,000 saplings to MCC, suggested forming a committee of representatives from interested organisations, with a Forest Officer included, to offer scientific guidance. Many groups actively plant and nurture saplings but lack specialised knowledge on species crucial for maintaining ecological balance, he noted.

Officials from Toyota Kirloskar Autoparts Pvt. Ltd., honoured for developing a mini forest on a one-acre park in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage and planting saplings across two acres at Jodi Bevinamara Park in Dattagalli, pledged continued support to MCC’s environmental conservation initiatives.

