Two Heritage Toilets to come up in city

July 21, 2020

First-of-its-kind in the country to be built at Town Hall and in People’s Park

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the city is witnessing a rapid spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, here comes a somewhat refreshing news that the city will soon have two heritage toilets, with all the heritage  architectural characteristics attached to them.

The heritage toilets, said to be the first-of-its-kind in the country, will come up in Town Hall premises and at People’s Park opposite KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, in the heart of the city. The heritage toilet in Town Hall will be built at the space on the Northern side facing Gandhi Square, while the one at People’s Park will come up after the demolition of  old toilet building facing Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

The MCC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Namma Mysuru Foundation (NMF) for the construction and operation of the toilets under BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) arrangement.

As per the MoU, NMF will build the toilets at a cost of Rs.1.4 crore each, which cost includes providing granite flooring for vacant areas and wall cladding, anti-skid granite flooring for bath and toilets, providing international standard bathroom and toilet fixtures, provision for Mysuru Heritage Architecture and provision for electrification. The toilets will have separate portions for men and women, an exclusive portion for the physically challenged attached with ramp facility, a baby-feeding facility for lactating mothers, a full-fledged security room and adequate space for hand wash.

Dasharath, Managing Trustee of Namma Mysuru Foundation, which is executing the project on BOOT basis, said that the MCC has issued the work order to NMF for starting works on the construction of the heritage toilet in Town Hall premises. 

Pointing out that the estimates submitted in respect of the two toilets (Rs.1.4 crore each) have been approved, Dasharath said that work order on the construction of the heritage toilet at People’s Park is awaited and added that the NMF will start the works on the construction of toilet at Town Hall in right earnest.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that after Namma Mysuru Foundation came forward to build heritage toilets with a good architectural design and heritage characteristics, the first-of-its-kind in the country, the MCC identified Town Hall and People’s Park, based on population density and public movement. Pointing out that the two spots are located in the heart of the city and will be of a huge benefit to local people and as well as the floating population, he said that the MCC entered into an MoU with NMF on Mar.12, 2020, following which the work order too has been issued. 

“The works have got delayed due to outbreak of COVID-19.Now that COVID-19 lockdown regulations have been relaxed, I will direct the NMF to start works immediately on the construction of the toilet at Town Hall. As far as People’s Park toilet is concerned, works will begin once the MCC Council gives final approval,” Gurudatta Hegde said.

