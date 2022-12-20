‘R.N. Kulkarni paid with his life; MCC needs to be vigilant’
December 20, 2022

Says former Mayor Modamani

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Modamani brought the issue of the murder of retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni, allegedly by his neighbour over a building violation dispute, at the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) pre-budget meeting held at the Old Council Hall yesterday.

Modamani asked the MCC and the officers to be extra vigilant about building violations and rectify the complaints soon after it is brought to the notice of the MCC instead of delaying it.

“Officers must inspect the houses in the construction stage itself to ensure that any building is built according to the building plan without any violations. If inspected early, violations can be rectified and incidences like murder can be avoided. Illustrious IB Officer Kulkarni paid with his life for highlighting the violations by his neighbour,” the ex-Mayor rued.

“If the officials had visited the area soon after Kulkarni complained and if they had taken action, the violation by his neighbour could have been rectified. The violations are serious in nature and illegal and we have laws to deal with such people,” she said.

Mayor Shivakumar presided over the meeting attended by former Mayors, ex-Corporators and office-bearers of various trade organisations.

  1. Mahesh Rao says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:05 pm

    There are plenty of violations and MCC engineers, assistant commissioner knows about it, they issue warnings and pocket money to do nothing. It’s common. Court should take congniscence and fine the MCC and it’s engineers heavily, also send them to jail in this case to make a point.

