COVID-19 infection: JK Tyre shuts production for two more days

July 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Production at Mysuru-based JK Tyre and Industries, one of the leading tyre manufacturers in the country, has been suspended for two more days (till July 23) following increased number of COVID-19 infections among the industry employees.

The Company and the District Administration is concerned with the fact that more and more employees of the plant that has two production units – one in Hebbal and the other in Metagalli – are testing positive for the virus. First, over 41 employees tested positive on July 17 and the number only grew with over 100 employees contracting the virus yesterday.

Today’s list too has more than 50 members contracting the virus despite sanitisation and other efforts taken up by the factory management. On July 18, production was shut in the two plants from July 19 till July 21. Now the production has been shut till July 23.

Parallelly, the factory management has asked the employees to get their tests done. For this, the company has tied up with JSS Hospital and BGS Apollo Hospital to conduct screening and health checkups of all employees. Every day, over 150 to 200 employees are being tested in the factory premises itself and samples are being sent to laboratories for tests.

There are over 6,500 employees functioning round-the-clock at the two plants of JK Tyre and Industries and all the employees have been asked to undergo the mandatory tests. District Industries Centre sources said that most of the employees testing positive were asymptomatic. They had been advised home quarantine as per the revised Government guidelines.

Also a resort in city has been booked to isolate patients who need extra medical care where they are monitored 24×7. Company management has asked the employees to make use of their medical insurance. As per the guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, hospitalisation expensed for COVID-19 would be covered under existing policies.

The primary and secondary contacts of the employees who have tested positive are being screened and the immediate family members too will be tested depending on the severity of the infection. Contacts with mild symptoms have been asked to remain in home quarantine.