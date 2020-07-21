800-bed COVID Care Centre at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium Shelved
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

800-bed COVID Care Centre at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium Shelved

July 21, 2020

Reason: Poor ventilation 

Mysore/Mysuru: Just a week after top officials from the District Administration proposed setting up of a 800-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium as an additional facility for the care of infected patients, the District Administration has now temporarily shelved the plan for want of proper ventilation.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh told Star of Mysore that although it was planned to set up a CCC at the Stadium, the plan has been dropped for now as an afterthought, as the venue is found lacking  in ventilation,  insufficient number of toilets and other required minor facilities. He noted that though the Stadium has a few air blowers, the number is not sufficient for operating a CCC. He reiterated that the plan has been only temporarily dropped.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “800-bed COVID Care Centre at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium Shelved”

  1. Muralidhar M S says:
    July 21, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    If you plan to use Sporting facilities, please ensure Sporting equipment are properly stored, and replace anything that gets damaged. If you cannot do that, please do not use sporting facilities.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching