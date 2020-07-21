800-bed COVID Care Centre at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium Shelved

July 21, 2020

Reason: Poor ventilation

Mysore/Mysuru: Just a week after top officials from the District Administration proposed setting up of a 800-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium as an additional facility for the care of infected patients, the District Administration has now temporarily shelved the plan for want of proper ventilation.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh told Star of Mysore that although it was planned to set up a CCC at the Stadium, the plan has been dropped for now as an afterthought, as the venue is found lacking in ventilation, insufficient number of toilets and other required minor facilities. He noted that though the Stadium has a few air blowers, the number is not sufficient for operating a CCC. He reiterated that the plan has been only temporarily dropped.