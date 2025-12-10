Greater Mysuru plan: State Govt. to buy 300 acres for housing sites

December 10, 2025

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh responds to MLC K. Shivakumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh has announced that with the Chief Minister’s approval, the State Government has decided to establish a ‘Greater Mysuru City Corporation’ to fast-track Mysuru’s development.

He confirmed that officials have already been instructed to purchase 300 acres of land for the distribution of residential sites to citizens.

Responding to a question by MLC K. Shivakumar during Question Hour on the second day of the Winter Session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi yesterday, the Minister noted that lakhs of people across Karnataka are seeking residential sites.

Within the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) limits alone, 63,000 applicants are awaiting sites. The Government, he said, must identify siteless families and allot sites according to the rules.

The MLC stressed that when land is acquired from farmers on a 50 percent sharing basis, projects must be completed within the stipulated timeline so that farmers receive their share of developed sites.

In response, Minister Byrathi Suresh reiterated that officials have already been directed to acquire 300 acres of land in Mysuru for site distribution.

He observed that many Housing Societies still operate on caste lines, which violates the spirit of Constitution and said, the Urban Development Department should not approve such Societies.

Pollution of rivers, Lakes

MLC Shivakumar also raised concerns about the rising pollution of major rivers and lakes across the State. Drawing parallels with the Union Government’s ‘Namami Gange’ initiative, he urged Karnataka to undertake a similar mission to clean its rivers.

He said, untreated wastewater is increasingly being released into rivers and lakes in urban areas, with several lakes in Mysuru already contaminated. Polluted water is also entering the Cauvery and Kapila rivers. The Central Pollution Control Board has identified 14 polluted rivers in Karnataka — a deeply worrying trend, he noted.

To this, the Minister added that the Department is raising awareness to curb the discharge of untreated wastewater into rivers and lakes and warned that strict action will be taken against violators.