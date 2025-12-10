City Police take out parade at CAR Grounds: Position is not mandatory to do a good job: ADGP Chandrashekar

December 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: ADGP Internal Security Division (ISD) M. Chandrashekar addressed the parade at City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill here this morning. DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani was the Parade Commander.

In his address, the ADGP highlighted that ‘To do a good deed, position is not mandatory.’

To convey his thoughtful advice to Police succinctly, Chandrashekar cited the example of one Charan Singh, a Police Constable in Himachal Pradesh.

“Be it any crowd or situation, Singh had adept knowledge of managing the crowd. Even the top echelons at the Government, including the Chief Minister and DGP were looking at him for solutions during crisis. After reaching the rank of Inspector, he took voluntary retirement from the service. But still, he was the most sought after person, who was appointed as Advisor to the CM,” he said.

Leave imprint

Driving home the point, ADGP Chandrashekar told the Police, “The position and ranking is required only to set right the wrongs. What assumes significance is to maintain an equilibrium between the checks and balances. Most importantly, wherever you go, do the job efficiently. Be it in parade or at home, act according to the situation. The works should last long and people must be talking about your deeds. Above all, one should be grateful and loyal to the Government, especially those in service.”

Reminding the Police about the fundamental duties, ADGP said, “The curse of the painful people will be so severe that, you should not hurt anyone. If you come across any injustice, you should develop at least humility to call out the injustice.”

He gave the example of Mahabharat, which is known for epic battle between Kauravas and Pandavas. “Lord Krishna, despite having a premonition about its ill effect, remains oblivious, until thousands of lives are lost in the battle field,” he said.

Hence, don’t shirk away from any responsibilities. Don’t carry the tension home, but perform the duty honestly, while in office. The time spent won’t return. The position may change, along with place and nature of work, but you should make it a point to leave your imprint, he advised the Police.

Referring to his two-day visit to the city yesterday, followed by a review meeting, ADGP Chandrashekar remarked that, ‘you are lucky to have been serving here in the Police Commissionerate under Seema Latkar as Police Commissioner. Mysuru and Mangaluru Police are very efficient in service,’ he lauded.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, Mounted Police Commandant Maruti, all ACPs, Police Inspectors, unit officers from KSRP, Intelligence, Dog Squad and other wings of the Police were present during the Parade.