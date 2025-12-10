Amrit Mitra Scheme: MCC to hand over 10 parks to women self-help groups

December 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will entrust the maintenance of 10 parks to six women’s self-help groups (SHGs) under the Union Government’s ‘Amrit Mitra’ programme, aimed at improving urban green spaces while generating employment for women.

The selected parks include Hyder Ali Park (Ward 9); the park opposite Al-Badr Masjid and the parks behind Masjid-e-Khudaadaad and Andalus School (Ward 10); the park near Little Infant School and the triangular park opposite Shantinagar School (Ward 11); Shivaji Park (Ward 29); Sathagalli Bandekallu Park and Rajiv Gandhi Park (Ward 34); and Madhuvana Park (Ward 64).

The parks will be maintained for one year at a total cost of Rs. 60 lakh — fully funded by the Union Government. Each park has been allotted Rs. 10 lakh.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Horticulture Assistant Executive Engineer P.K. Mohankumar said the allocation was made based on the size and individual requirements of each park.

“Currently, maintenance is outsourced and payments are linked to work quality. Under the Amrit Mitra programme, we have identified 10 parks to be handed over to women’s SHGs that have agreed to MCC’s terms,” he said.

He added that gym equipment in parks continues to be maintained by contractors. Tenders will soon be invited to replace damaged equipment across the city.

How the scheme works

Under Amrit Mitra, SHGs receive work orders worth up to Rs. 30 lakh annually. Groups are selected through a press notification, followed by scrutiny of applications by an internal committee. To qualify, a group must be active, financially well-managed and at least three years old. Once selected, funds are transferred directly to the group’s account by the Union Government.

In the first phase, six SHGs have been given responsibility for 10 parks at a collective cost of Rs. 60 lakh. MCC has also submitted a proposal seeking Rs. 1.20 crore for the development of 47 additional parks with 12 components each.

56 new parks added to MCC limits

With 56 parks recently handed over from the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), MCC now manages a total of 585 parks. Of these, 332 are maintained directly by MCC, 22 under CSR initiatives and the rest through adoption schemes.

SHGs receiving work orders

Sammati Mahila Stree Shakti SHG, Naidunagar

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi SHG, Rajivnagar

Noor Stree Shakti SHG, Aziz Sait Nagar

Gulkan Mahila Stree Shakti SHG

Ya Habeebi Stree Shakti SHG, Aziz Sait Nagar

Sri Annapoorneshwari Mahila SHG, Srirampura

Maintenance responsibilities entrusted to SHGs

Daily cleaning of parks

Watering plants and trees

Weeding and removal of unwanted growth

Converting leaf litter into compost within the park

Segregating dry waste and handing it over to MCC

Regular trimming and pruning of plants