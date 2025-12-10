Sugar deal turns sour

December 10, 2025

Mysuru bizman flees after collecting Rs. 3.39 crore from Chhattisgarh merchant for sugar consignment

Mysore/Mysuru: Devaraja Police have registered an FIR against S. Vinay, Managing Director of TR Group Impex at Devaraja Mohalla, for allegedly failing to supply 25,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of refined sugar to a Chhattisgarh-based businessman after collecting an advance of Rs. 3.39 crore, thereby cheating him.

Police sources said the case was registered on Monday, and a search has been launched to trace Vinay, who has reportedly been absconding for the past one-and-a-half years.

The FIR pertains to a complaint filed by Amith Kumar Rakecha, Partner of AVI India International LLP at Lalaganga Business Park, Raipur.

According to the complaint, Vinay, who was involved in import-export operations, approached the company in January 2023, offering to supply refined sugar. On Jan. 25, 2023, an agreement was executed for the purchase of 25,000 MT of refined sugar.

Subsequently, on Feb. 7, 2023, the company transferred Rs. 3,29,61,250 to Vinay’s bank account through RTGS, with the expectation that the sugar would be supplied within a week as per the agreement.

However, not even a kilogram of sugar was delivered. The complainant has alleged that the cheating was deliberate and pre-planned. Devaraja Police have taken up the investigation.