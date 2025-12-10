Centre clears two tourism initiatives for Mysuru

December 10, 2025

Rs. 18.47 crore for Ecological Experience Zone

Rs. 2.71 crore for Tonga Ride Experience Zone

Mysore/Mysuru: The Union Ministry of Tourism has approved two major tourism development projects for Mysuru city under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar announced on Tuesday. The MP shared the update after meeting Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

Both projects will be implemented by Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited, (KTIL).

According to the MP, the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 18.47 crore for establishing an Ecological Experience Zone (EEZ) in Mysuru. A further Rs. 2.71 crore has been approved for developing a dedicated Tonga Ride Experience Zone to enhance the city’s heritage-based tourism offerings.

Yaduveer Wadiyar expressed satisfaction over the final approval, stating that the initiatives will give Mysuru’s tourism sector a significant boost. He has asked district officials to finalise a date for the ground-breaking ceremony at the earliest.

Union Minister Shekhawat has assured full support for the projects. The MP added that efforts are underway to secure clearances for several other tourism proposals submitted for Mysuru.

Reiterating his commitment, Wadiyar said the Central Government remains focused on Mysuru’s overall development and on strengthening tourism infrastructure, adding that he will continue to work for the progress of the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency.