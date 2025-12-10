Four tiger cubs die after rescue

December 10, 2025

Cubs may have died from stress, weakness; lab report awaited

Mysore/Mysuru: Four tiger cubs rescued from a maize field at Gowdanakatte village in Hanagodu Hobli, Hunsur Taluk, on Nov. 30 and housed at Mysuru Zoo’s Chamundi Wildlife Rescue, Conservation and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli have died.

One cub died on Dec. 6, two on Dec. 7 and the fourth on Dec. 9. Zoo officials said the mother tigress remains healthy and viscera of the cubs have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

Frightened by commotion?

Wildlife experts said the tiger cubs may have been frightened by the shouting and commotion during the capture operation. Having been separated from their mother for two days, the cubs were likely weakened by hunger. They may also have become exhausted while running around in panic due to the crowd’s noise and during the rescue attempt. Although they were immediately shifted to the rehabilitation centre for proper treatment, they did not survive.

However, Zoo officials have maintained that the exact cause of death will be known only after the laboratory reports are received.

Capture operation

The tigress had been sheltering the cubs in the maize field belonging to farmer Ravikumar. On Nov. 27, she reportedly attempted to attack two farmers and even charged at Forest Department staff engaged in combing operations. Drone surveillance later confirmed her presence along with the cubs.

The Forest Department launched an operation that night, and by the morning of Nov. 28, the tigress was safely captured. However, despite round-the-clock combing by more than 60 personnel over two days, the cubs could not be traced, increasing anxiety among officials.

On the morning of Nov. 30, weakened and hungry, the cubs began crying for their mother from inside the maize field. Locals alerted Forest staff, who rushed to the spot. At around 10.45 am, one cub was rescued, followed soon by the remaining three, found hiding in different parts of the field.

All four cubs were shifted to the Chamundi Wildlife Rescue Centre, where the mother tigress had also been relocated.

Cautious reuniting approach

Officials, however, hesitated to place the cubs directly with the tigress, fearing that a distressed mother might turn aggressive. The cubs were housed in an adjoining enclosure and fed separately. The tigress gradually recognised their scent and showed signs of bonding. Experts recommended a slow, cautious reunion to avoid rejection or harm.

After several days of preparation, the cubs were released into their mother’s enclosure. CCTV footage showed the tigress sniffing and accepting them warmly.

Having been separated for four days, she immediately displayed affection and began nursing them. Officials later confirmed that the tigress and cubs were moving about playfully inside the enclosure.

Starving tiger cub shifted to Bannerghatta; mother missing

A tiger cub rescued near Gurupura Tibetan Colony, bordering the Veeranahosahalli Wildlife Range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, has been shifted to the Bannerghatta Rehabilitation Centre in Bengaluru.

However, the tigress remains untraced despite an intensive two-day combing operation.

The Forest Department rescued the cub — estimated to be between 2 and 3 months old — on Dec. 6 near Gurupura Tibetan Colony in Hunsur taluk.

At around 10 am, residents of the colony heard faint cries resembling those of a kitten near J. Village in Veeranahosahalli limits. On approaching the spot, they found a lone tiger cub and alerted Forest officials, who rushed to the location, confirmed the cub was unaccompanied and rescued it.

The cub was taken to the Veeranahosahalli Range Office, where veterinarians examined it and determined that it was a female tiger cub aged between two and three months and had been without food for nearly three days. Forest staff fed the cub, and veterinarians continued to monitor its health.

A search operation was launched to trace the tigress, using drone surveillance, as officials suspected that two to three more cubs might be in the area, while the mother was relocating her litter.

Despite an extensive two-day combing effort, the tigress could not be found. On Monday night, the cub was shifted to the Bannerghatta Rehabilitation Centre.