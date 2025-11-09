Ayurveda offers holistic solutions to health challenges: Governor

November 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “In an era marked by lifestyle pressures, irregular dietary habits and environmental imbalance, Ayurveda offers a holistic path to balanced living. It emphasises not only the treatment of illness but also the prevention of disease through sustained wellness,” said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

He was speaking on the second day of ‘Samyojanam-2025,’ a National Conference on Metabolic Disorders jointly organised by Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) at KSOU premises yesterday.

Highlighting Ayurveda’s integrative approach, the Governor noted that it harmonises body, mind and soul through yoga, meditation, panchakarma and herbal medicine. “When integrated with modern medicine, Ayurveda is emerging as a scientific and comprehensive health system rooted in the principle of ‘Swasthasya Swasthya Rakshanam’ — protecting the health of the healthy,” he said.

Purity of mind, purity of food

Recalling the contributions of ancient scholars, he added, “Acharya Charaka is revered as the ‘Father of Ayurvedic Medicine,’ while Acharya Sushruta is known as the ‘Father of Surgery.’ Their seminal texts — ‘Charaka Samhita’ and ‘Sushruta Samhita’ — laid the foundation for scientific diagnosis, treatment, surgery, diet and lifestyle principles. As our scriptures say, ‘Aharashuddhau Chittashuddhih’ — purity of mind is linked to purity of food. Promoting healthy living is one of the most meaningful outcomes this conference can achieve.”

The Governor also highlighted the importance of public health awareness. “Government initiatives such as the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, ‘Fit India Movement’ and ‘Eat Right India’ are working towards promoting healthy lifestyle practices. Public involvement is essential for their success.”

He expressed confidence that the insights generated at the conference would help shape more people-centric and scientifically grounded healthcare policies.

The event was attended by Varahamihira Advanced Centre for Vedic Technology Research Director Prof. Ramachandra G. Bhat, Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple Founder Dr. Bhashyam Swamy and RGUHS VC Dr. B.C. Bhagwan.