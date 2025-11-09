Equal society can be built with Kanakadasa’s preachings: Seer

November 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Kaginele Mutt Seer Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji said that an equal society can be built and also domestic issues will get solved amicably if Kanakadasa’s preachings are understood properly.

He was speaking at the Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations organised jointly by Kanakadasa Jayantotsava Samiti and District Administration at Kalamandira here yesterday.

Pointing out that several great personalities have strived for the eliminating ‘Adharma’ and to promote Dharma, Shivanandapuri Swamiji said that one great saint strived for bringing about social reforms at a time. “At present, the backward classes, dalits and minorities are waging struggles and movements for their rights. But despite this, it has not been possible to build an equal society and this is due to the weaknesses in these communities”, he noted.

Maintaining that those who are benefiting from the five guarantee schemes of the State Government should have respect for the Government, the seer asked the Backward Classes not to speak against these guarantees as these are a step towards empowerment of these communities.

MLA Tanveer Sait in his address, bemoaned that the present day society had failed in upholding the values propagated by great personalities and this is the reason why values are declining in the modern day society. Contending that following the preachings of great saints is important for building an equal society, he said that we should practise the ideals left behind by saints like Kanakadasa.

MLA K. Harishgowda said that there is a need for reaching out Kanakadasa’s Keertanas to the younger generation. Then only the great saint’s preachings will reach out to all communities and all sections of the society, he said. Recalling that there was a lesson on Kaviratna Kalidasa when he studied Degree course, Harish Gowda said that Kanakadasa can be learnt more by visiting his birth place Kaginele in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced more grants for Health and Education sector, he added.

Urilingi Peddimutt seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji too spoke.

Floral tributes were paid to the statue of Kanakadasa on the occasion.

Retired Food and Civil Supplies Department officer K. Rameshwarappa and team presented ‘Kanaka Bhakti Sangeetha Sudhe’, a musical presentation of Kanakadasa’s devotional songs. The team comprising B. Basavaraj, C.M. Narasimhamurthy, Raviraj, Arun Kumar, Umesh and Spandana Rameshwar, rendered songs such as ‘Nammamma Sharade’, ‘Toredu Jeevisabahude’, ‘Dasa Dasara Maneya’, ‘Yellaru Maduvudu Hottegagi’,’ Bagilanu Teredu’, ‘Kula Kula Kulavendu’ etc.

Grand procession

Earlier, a grand procession was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North gate, marking the Jayanti.

The colourful procession, accompanied by folklore troupes, cultural teams and tableaux, the preachings of great personalities such as Saint Kanakadasa, freedom fighter Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna, M.M. Hills temple builder Alambadi Junjegowda, Hakka-Bukka, founders of Vijayanagar empire and others, passed through K.R. Circle, Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road and Vinoba Road, before reaching Kalamandira where the stage programme was held. MLAs G.T. Devegowda, K. Harishgowda, T.S. Srivatsa, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and L. Nagendra, former MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda and others were present.