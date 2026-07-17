B.R. Mahesh takes charge as MDA Commissioner

July 17, 2026

Mysuru: B.R. Mahesh, a senior grade KAS Officer, currently serving as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), who has been given an additional charge as the Commissioner of Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), took charge this morning.

Mahesh replaces K.R. Rakshith, the previous Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) of MDA, who was holding additional charge as MDA Commissioner and was transferred on June 8 as the Private Secretary to Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to Star of Mysore after taking charge, new MDA Commissioner B.R. Mahesh said priority will be given for time bound completion of ongoing works, projects and plans.

“I will take the suggestions of the Deputy Commissioner, who is the MDA Chairman and follow the directions of the Government before coming up with any new projects”, he noted.

Commenting on whether he had his own plans, Mahesh said he has just taken charge and he will receive inputs from his fellow officers and sub-ordinates on the ongoing works.

When asked if he feels work pressure as he now has dual responsibility as MDA Commissioner and MMC&RI CAO, Mahesh said he does not feel so. “I will not consider my dual responsibility as work pressure or stress. I will take my responsibility as a challenge and manage well by coping with the situations as they come,” he maintained.

K.R. Mahesh is in-charge Executive Engineer

Meanwhile, K.R. Mahesh, Superintending Engineer, Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has been given the additional charge of vacant Executive Engineer post of MDA until further orders.

The order in this regard was issued by K. Latha, Under Secretary to the Government, Ministry of Urban Development, Government of Karnataka, dated June 29, 2026.