B. Raghavendra re-elected as KUWJ State Executive Committee Member

November 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior journalist B. Raghavendra was re-elected as the State Executive Committee Member of Bengaluru-based Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) from Mysuru District in the polls held yesterday.

This is the second consecutive term for Raghavendra, who had won for the first time three years ago.

The election to the post, in which there were 3 contenders, was held from 9 am to 3 pm at Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) Office in Agrahara here yesterday.

As many as 415 MDJA members were eligible to vote, out of which 359 cast their ballots in the hotly contested election.

B. Raghavendra, who secured 172 votes, won by 10 votes defeating his nearest rival V. Mahesh Kumar (Kollegal Mahesh), who managed to get 162 votes. S.R. Madhusudhan came a distant third, bagging just 21 votes, while 4 votes were found invalid.

Senior Journalist M.S. Kashinath was the Returning Officer at KUWJ polls.