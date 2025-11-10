 ‘Heatwaves are now public health emergency’

November 10, 2025

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath at International Conference on Heatwave Trends and Health Impacts at JSS STU

Mysore/Mysuru: “Heatwaves are no longer just a climate concern; they are a public health emergency,” said Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSS MV).

He was speaking after inaugurating the 2-day International Conference on ‘Heat & Heatwave Trends and Their Health Implications in the Global South’ at R.P. Singhania Auditorium in JSS Technical Institutions campus here recently.

The Conference was jointly organised by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), NAM S&T Centre and Scientific Committee on Problems of the Environment (SCOPE), bringing together experts to address the escalating health and environmental challenges posed by extreme heat.

Dr. Betsurmath voiced grave concern over the accelerating rise in global temperatures and the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves driven by climate change.

He warned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures places severe physiological stress on individuals, exacerbating leading causes of mortality such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders, diabetes and kidney failure.

Beyond health, he noted that heatwaves disrupt economies by damaging crops, affecting livestock, heightening wildfire risks and straining water and electricity supplies due to surging cooling demands.

Drawing from his tenure as Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), he recalled how heatwaves strain civic infrastructure, deplete water reserves, overwhelm hospitals and endanger vulnerable groups such as outdoor workers, children and the elderly.

Prof. Jon Samseth, President of SCOPE (Netherlands), echoed these concerns, stating that the Global South faces disproportionate climate stress due to high population densities and limited adaptive infrastructure.

Referencing Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) data, he noted that nearly 5,00,000 heat-related deaths occur globally each year and warned that cities like Delhi and Dhaka are approaching the limits of human survivability. He urged science-based policy-making and international co-operation to build heat-resilient communities. The Conference received 120 registrations and 60 research abstracts from 13 countries, reflecting growing global urgency to address heatwave impacts and climate adaptation.

Other dignitaries present included Dr. B. Suresh, Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha; Amitava Bandopadhyay, Director General, NAM S&T Centre, New Delhi; Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JSS STU; Neville Swejid, Professor, Stellenbosch University, South Africa; and S.A. Dhanraj, Registrar, JSS STU.