Classmates assault boy; FIR registered

November 10, 2025

Surgery performed after serious injury

Mysore/Mysuru: An eighth standard student, who sustained serious injuries to his private parts after being allegedly assaulted by his classmates, has undergone a surgical procedure at a private hospital in the city.

The incident reportedly occurred at a private school located on Temple Road in Jayalakshmipuram in October. Following a complaint lodged yesterday by the boy’s father, Sathyapriya, Jayalakshmipuram Police have registered an FIR.

In his complaint, Sathyapriya stated that on the evening of Oct. 26, his son began screaming in pain. When questioned, the boy revealed that two days earlier, three of his classmates had allegedly assaulted him and repeatedly struck him on his private parts with their knees.

He further said that he immediately rushed his son to a private hospital, where doctors, after examination, confirmed serious internal injuries that required emergency surgery. A surgical procedure was performed the following day, during which one of the boy’s testicles was found to be permanently damaged, the complaint added.

Sathyapriya also stated that his son had earlier complained to his mother about a few classmates troubling him in school. “We had informed the class teacher and the Head Master and requested them to speak to the boys, but our concerns were ignored,” he said.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Sathyapriya said his son did not feel much pain immediately after the assault. “The pain became severe after three to four days and only then did he tell us about the assault. We took him to the hospital right away,” he said.

He added that the surgery was performed on Oct. 28 at a private hospital and the boy is now resting at home. “As the School Management and Principal did not respond to our pleas, I filed a complaint with Jayalakshmipuram Police,” Sathyapriya said.

When asked if the assault occurred within the School premises, he remarked, “When my son was in school from morning till evening on that day, where else would the assault have taken place?”