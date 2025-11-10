A VIP visit marked by grace, humility

November 10, 2025

Melukote: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan left a deep impression during his visit to Melukote, a visit distinguished by humility, warmth and heartfelt gestures.

Recalling his earlier visit to the temple town as Governor of Tamil Nadu, he fondly remembered inaugurating a Tulasi garden near the temple tank (Kalyani).

In a touching moment, he accepted a memento from local representative Santhanaraman on behalf of Yatirajadasar Gurupeetha, promised to return to Melukote and asked the priests to nurture Tulasi garden with care.

Displaying his affection for children, the Vice-President noticed students of the Gurupeetha Gurukula standing outside the barricades and directed his security to allow them inside. He later posed for photographs with them.

Upon arriving at the temple, Radhakrishnan observed BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary Siddhi Vinayakan and party workers waiting outside the barricades. Stepping forward, he personally invited them to accompany him during the temple visit.

Later, as his convoy departed, he noticed local BJP worker Shankar waving from roadside and graciously walked up to shake hands with him.

Throughout the visit, the Vice-President’s interaction with temple staff and musicians — who played traditional instruments to welcome him — was marked by enthusiasm and warmth.