If India’s 1.4 billion people decide, country can become a Hindu Rashtra: RSS Chief

November 10, 2025

The concept of Hindu Rashtra is not political but civilisational. Hindu Rashtra is the essence of Bharat’s identity and strength. It means harmony, equality and unity — not domination. It reflects the cultural foundation that holds the country together.

Bengaluru: Bharat seeks friendship with all nations but must protect its sovereignty amidst ongoing complications with China, even as India could become a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu Nation) as early as tomorrow morning if its 1.4 billion citizens collectively decide so, said RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

Speaking at an interaction during the centenary lecture series on ‘100 Years of Sangh’s Journey – New Horizons’ held here yesterday, Bhagwat said the idea of Hindu Rashtra represents the foundation of a strong, united and confident Bharat. “If India’s 1.4 billion people truly decide, the country could become a Hindu Rashtra as early as tomorrow morning,” he declared.

Emphasising that the concept of Hindu Rashtra is not political but civilisational, Bhagwat said, “Hindu Rashtra is the essence of Bharat’s identity and strength. It means harmony, equality and unity — not domination. It reflects the cultural foundation that holds the country together.”

On India’s relations with China, the RSS Chief said, while Bharat’s intention is to build friendship with every nation, it must remain vigilant and strong to safeguard its borders and sovereignty. “Being Bharat, we want to create friendship with everybody in the world. But we must protect our sovereignty amidst complications with China,” he remarked.

He accused China of expansionist ambitions, saying, “They want to dominate, to govern. In the 1950s, they had a vision of ‘Greater China,’ which included neighbouring territories. They have already gobbled up Tibet and are now creating disputes along our borders. A rising Bharat is not in their selfish interest, so they will try to curb our rise.”

Calling for a balance of peace and strength, Bhagwat said, “We have to be strong and always maintain a deterrent. But we don’t want conflict with anybody. We want to have the strength that will keep China at bay — politically and intention-wise. We can restrain China, but we will not act like fascists. We want friendship on equal terms.”

He maintained that India’s foreign policy has so far been fairly successful in maintaining this balance. “Every Government has to perform this circus. Let us hope it continues to keep peace between China and Bharat without Bharat sacrificing its borders,” he said.

Reiterating that the Sangh’s mission is to build individuals who serve society selflessly, Bhagwat said, “RSS does not run after power. Our work is man-making. If society stands together with a common resolve, everything else will follow naturally.”

He also urged the media to act responsibly and educate citizens. “Media must rise above commercialism. Its ‘dharma’ is to inform and enlighten, not merely to thrill or sell. I believe media credibility is improving and I am hopeful about its role in nation-building,” he added.

Bhagwat concluded by saying Bharat’s future depends on unity and awareness. “If we remain rooted in our values and act together, both the strength to deal with China and the spirit of Hindu Rashtra will arise from within our society,” he averred.

‘Only Hindus can become RSS members’

Addressing misconceptions about the organisation’s outreach and minority participation, Bhagwat said, “Non-Hindus, including Muslims, Christians or people from other castes, may participate in outreach programmes or visit for special activities, but they cannot join the organisational branches as formal members,” said the RSS Chief.

“Participation is allowed as long as individuals maintain their own identity and do not become part of the branch structure. We welcome diversity in learning or exposure, but membership and organisational authority are restricted to Hindus,” he added.

The RSS Chief further clarified, “We reach out to different communities to create awareness and understanding, but each individual is responsible for their own progress. RSS provides guidance and prepares individuals to act for themselves, but does not assume responsibility for anyone else’s development. Those who come to RSS should participate willingly, without expecting material support.”