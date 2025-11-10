Radhakrishnan visits Melukote and Chamundi Hill Temples

November 10, 2025

Melukote (Mandya)/ Mysuru: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan visited the sacred shrine of Cheluvanarayanaswamy at Melukote yesterday and assured complete support for the holistic development of the revered pilgrimage centre, known as the spiritual abode of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Responding informally to an appeal made by the temple’s hereditary trustee and Parupathegar, Sri Srinivasa Narasimhan Guruji, the VP expressed his commitment to developing Melukote in coordination with the Union and State Governments.

He was accompanied by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Mandya District in-Charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy. “Melukote, along with Tirupati, Srirangam and Kanchipuram, is among our most significant spiritual centres. As the karmabhoomi of Sri Ramanujacharya, it holds a special place in my heart,” the Vice-President remarked.

The Vice-President was accorded a traditional Poorna Kumbha welcome. He was ceremonially honoured with the temple’s sacred ‘Paduka Maryade’ and ‘Tulasi Teertha Prasada.’

Arriving at the temple at 10.45 am, Radhakrishnan spent 45 minutes offering prayers to Lord Cheluvanarayanaswamy, Goddess Mahalakshmi and Sri Ramanujacharya.

In view of the VVIP visit, public entry to the temple was restricted between 8 am and noon, after which devotees were allowed darshan. This was the first-ever visit by a sitting Vice-President to Melukote and the occasion witnessed unprecedented security arrangements.

As the Vice-President’s convoy passed through the streets, hundreds of residents gathered to witness the historic moment.

Special prayers at Chamundi Hill Temple

Later in the evening, Radhakrishnan visited Chamundi Hill in Mysuru and offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Accompanied by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, he spent about 30 minutes at Temple, participating in various rituals, including ‘Kumkumarchane’ performed in his name. Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekhar Dixit presented prasadam to him while Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa presented an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

The Vice-President left for Bengaluru in a special helicopter.