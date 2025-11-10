Be job creators, not seekers

November 10, 2025

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot tells students

Mysore/Mysuru: “For a Self-Reliant and Developed India by 2047, it is imperative that our youth chart a new course for society through their talent, innovation and entrepreneurship. The younger generation must aspire to become job providers rather than job seekers,” said Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

He was speaking at the 16th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) in city yesterday, held in the presence of Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Reflecting on India’s ancient legacy as a global knowledge leader, the Governor said, “The Vedas, Upanishads, Ayurveda, Yoga, Vastu, Philosophy and Law are our priceless heritage. The National Education Policy has reintroduced these streams of wisdom into modern education. Our youth must study these disciplines in today’s context, conduct research and showcase their relevance on the global stage.”

Highlighting Karnataka’s leadership in education, information and technology, he noted that the State hosts several world-class institutions and research centres, including JSS. “Institutions like JSS have played a pivotal role in establishing Mysuru and Bengaluru as premier education hubs of India,” he remarked.

Picture shows a section of the graduates attending the event.

Paying tribute to Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, the Governor described him as a visionary and compassionate leader who championed Akshara Dasoha (education), Anna Dasoha (food and accommodation) and Arogya Dasoha (healthcare). He commended the 24th pontiff, Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, for continuing this noble legacy and elevating the Mutt’s service and influence to global heights.

Congratulating the graduating students, Gehlot said, “This is one of the most cherished moments of your life. You are stepping into society as architects of a new India, torch-bearers of humanity and messengers of hope. With knowledge and skills you have acquired, I am confident you will meet challenges and seize opportunities with success.”

Quoting Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he reminded students that “the purpose of education is to develop the perfection inherent in an individual.”