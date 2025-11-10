Graduates must contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047

November 10, 2025

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan delivers 16th convocation address of JSS AHER

Mysore/Mysuru: Vice-President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan delivered the convocation address at the 16th Convocation Ceremony of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER) at Sri Shivarathreeshwara Nagar here last evening.

Emphasising consistency as the cornerstone of success, he urged graduates to recognise their individual strengths and set personal goals that align with their unique pace of achievement.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda’s timeless exhortation — “Arise, Awake and Stop Not Till the Goal is Reached” — he called for perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity.

Celebrating Karnataka’s rich cultural legacy and Kannada’s status as a Classical Language, he commended the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) for promoting interdisciplinary learning and academic flexibility, enabling diligent students to adapt and thrive.

The Vice-President also highlighted the need for responsible use of social media, advising graduates to maintain self-discipline and balance their digital engagement with real-world duties. He encouraged them to honour their parents and cultivate positive traits from others, rather than focus on shortcomings.

Concluding his address, he invoked the ancient wisdom that “knowledge is the real wealth,” urging graduates to carry the torch of learning, inspire future generations and contribute meaningfully to nation-building in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

During the ceremony, 2,925 students received degrees, diplomas and fellowships. 16 gold medallists from various academic disciplines were felicitated by the Vice-President. The event was attended by several eminent dignitaries, including the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, JSS AHER Chancellor Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, former Supreme Court Judge Justice Shivaraj V. Patil and other distinguished guests.