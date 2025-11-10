CM chairs KDP meeting

November 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) meeting at Abdul Nazir Sab auditorium in Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office premises here this morning, sternly warned the officials against making people unnecessarily run from pillar to post for getting their work done in Government Offices.

“I had asked the authorities to stay put at Taluk Headquarters and address the people’s problems locally there itself. But I heard that officials are not following my diktat and as such, I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner to send a report in this regard,” he said while reminding the officials that they had taken an oath on serving the people with determination and dedication before assuming office and they should stick on to it.

Expressing disappointment over Mysuru district slipping to 14th position from 7th position in State education index, he vented out his ire saying that he would not tolerate officials who come along with party workers for transfers. He asked new DDPI of Mysuru to ensure that the district performs far better than previous years in exam results.

Complimenting the district authorities for organising Dasara in a highly successful manner this year, the CM said, “The pace of development must be increased. During the last KDP meeting, I had instructed for completion of all projects in a time-bound manner. But still the works are not being expedited.”

Stressing on the need for officials to address the people’s problems and grievances along with giving prominence for execution of development works and projects, he said people from his home district are coming to Bengaluru for getting their works done, which should not continue any more.

“Most of the people come to me with issues regarding Revenue Department. Had the authorities in Mysuru addressed these issues, where was the necessity for the aggrieved people to come to Bengaluru?” he questioned.

Asking the ZP CEO and all other officials concerned to personally visit Schools, Hospitals and Hostels to gain first-hand information about the state of affairs there, Siddaramaiah said that there are many complaints on the functioning of PDOs, VAs and Inspectors.

Asking the DC to make surprise visits to Tahsildar Offices, he wondered why there were no complaints or reports against any official or staff, when there are numerous public complaints against the style of functioning in Revenue and other Departments offices.

Seeking inputs on the quality of food served in State-run Hostels, the CM directed the officials to frequently check the quality of food being served to students.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, MLAs T.S. Srivatsa, Tanveer Sait, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, K. Harishgowda, Anil Chikkamadu, D. Ravishankar and G.T. Devegowda, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and K. Shivakumar, District In-charge Secretary K. Selvakumar, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar and other officials were present.

The meeting was on when we went to the press.

CM avoids talking to media

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who landed at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli this morning on a 2-day visit to city, refused to talk to waiting mediapersons.

This is the second time that Siddaramaiah refused to speak to the media in Mysuru in a couple of days. The CM is reportedly upset over media in Mysuru as he is often posed with questions on power sharing and reports published in a section of the media on probable leadership change in the State.

CM objects to rendition of Nadageethe

Soon as the Chief Minister arrived and sat down for the KDP meeting, the rendition of Nadageethe began. This irked CM Siddaramaiah, who got up and questioned the authorities saying that the Nadageethe is not sung before the start of any KDP meeting in the State. However, as the rendition of Nadageethe had already begun, Siddaramaiah stood till the completion of the song.