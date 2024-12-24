Pulling off woman Cong. leader’s veil: Old case spooks fresh trouble for CM Siddu

December 24, 2024

Mandya District BJP Spokesperson files complaint online with State Women’s Commission

Mandya: Amid the raging controversy over MLC C.T. Ravi allegedly abusing Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar at the Legislative Council recently, a five year old controversy has returned to haunt Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

C.T. Manjunath, Spokesperson of Mandya District BJP Unit, has lodged a complaint online to the Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, against CM Siddaramaiah, for pulling the chudidar veil of a woman, in his bid to snatch the mike from the latter in Mysuru.

The Women’s Commission has lodged a suo motu case against MLC C.T. Ravi, but it is not known whether the woman whose veil was allegedly pulled by Siddaramaiah had lodged any complaint with Women’s Commission. The woman may have been threatened from doing so. However, the video of that incident had gone viral. The Women’s Commission should file a suo motu case at the earliest in Siddaramaiah’s case too and conduct a inquiry and do justice to the woman, states the complaint.

The woman mentioned here is a Congress leader, who during a public event attended by Siddaramaiah in the year 2019 at Varuna Assembly Constituency represented by his son as MLA (now MLC) Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, had aired her views, only to antagonise Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah, who lost his cool, snatched the mike from her hand, that came off along with her veil, triggering a controversy.