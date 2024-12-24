DC, Police Commissioner’s words of advice for UoM PG students

December 24, 2024

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy inaugurated the Orientation Programme for 1st year Post-Graduate (PG) students of University of Mysore (UoM) at Senate Bhavan, Manasagangothri in the city, this morning. Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Lakshmikanth Reddy said, pursuing a PG course is the first independent decision for many of the PG students.

“Work towards becoming independent in all respects, as your decision determines the future. Apart from teaching the syllabus, the post-graduate studies also teaches the way of leading a respectable life. Don’t get addicted to anything. Many of you must have come from other places to Mysuru and experience a sense of freedom from the watchful eyes of parents. Don’t misuse your freedom by falling prey to any distractions and spoil your life,” the DC advised students.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, who was the chief guest said that, this phase of students life is considered as a golden period.

”Your parents have given all the facilities you need including mobile phones. Your professors have created a comfort zone at campus. You are at an important stage in your life, where you can visualise and decide about your future life. Now, you all have better technology at your disposal and internet including ChatGTP, that gives every information you want. Focus on your studies and don’t get distracted by other things. Discipline and focus on your future life, are the two requirements at this stage,” said Seema Latkar, who advised the students to use social media with discretion.

Director of UoM Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Prof. K.N. Amrutesh welcomed. Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar V.R. Shylaja, writer and columnist Prof. M. Krishnegowda and Administrative Officer of UoM Prof. S.T. Ramachandra were present.