Car driver robbed of Rs. 55,000 cash on Bengaluru-Mysuru Service Road

Mandya: A car driver, who was proceeding on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Service Road, has been robbed of Rs. 55,000 cash near Boodanur in Mandya taluk yesterday night.

The car driver, who was robbed, is Vinod, a jaggery trader and a resident of Guttalu in Mandya. Vinod, who had gone to Maddur for business, was returning to Mandya and when he was proceeding near the canal between Hale Boodanur and Hosa Boodanur, three persons on a bike, who overtook the car, threw eggs on the car’s front windshield and threw chilli powder to the eyes of Vinod, forcing him to stop the car.

As soon as Vinod stopped the car, the three miscreants assaulted Vinod and snatched away Rs. 55,000 cash from him and sped away from the spot, it is learnt.

Mandya Rural Police conducted mahazar besides registering a case. As there are no street lights on the Service Road near Boodanur, it has become very difficult for people travelling on this stretch as they become vulnerable to such crimes.

Travellers have urged the NHAI or the local Gram Panchayat to take steps to install street lights on this particular stretch of the Service Road to prevent such incidents from taking place in future.