Combing operations on since Oct. 16…  10 Tigers trapped

November 10, 2025

Unseen, untracked tigress, 3 cubs rescued near Gundlupet today

Mysore/Mysuru: A tigress that had been terrorising villagers with repeated cattle kills was rescued this morning, along with her three cubs, from the Gundlupet Buffer Zone between Kallahalli and Padaguru villages. The big cat was found just 300 metres from Kallahalli village, hiding in a bush with her cubs.

With the latest capture, total number of tigers, including cubs, rescued in combing operations from Oct. 16 has gone up to 10.

The tigress captured today is estimated to be around four to five years old, is a first-time mother with two-month-old cubs. Interestingly, she is an unrecorded feline — not identified in either Bandipur Tiger Reserve or Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

Camera traps installed across both Reserves and along forest fringes have never captured her presence and she does not have an assigned ID number. The discovery of this unrecorded tigress has surprised the Forest Department, which maintains detailed records of all tigers and their respective territories.

The feline was spotted during an ongoing combing operation launched to track and capture tigers involved in human killings along the forest fringes. During the operation launched after Nov. 7, a cattle kill was reported from Kallahalli. As the kill was close to human habitation, Forest officials maintained vigil to prevent any potential attack on villagers working in their fields.

Risk to human life

A second cattle kill was later reported from Padaguru, prompting heightened alertness among the staff. Thermal drone footage captured visuals of three cubs playing near Kallahalli, following which the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Additional PCCF (APCCF), who were camping at Hediyala in Bandipur Tiger Reserve to oversee the operation, were informed.

After the Padaguru cattle kill, the tigress returned to her cubs at Kallahalli. Considering the risk to human life, officials decided to rescue the big cat family.

As elephant Parthasarathi — previously involved in tiger-capture operations — is out of action following a bee attack and his fleeing that caused panic in Gundlupet, a separate jumbo team was summoned from Nugu Range.

Spotted at 5.15 pm

Using drone to pinpoint the tigress’ location, the elephant team — comprising Mahendra, Bheema, Lakshmana and Srikanta — proceeded to Kallahalli under the supervision of veterinarians Dr. Ramesh, Dr. Waseem Mirza and Dr. Adarsh. The team spotted the tigress at 5.15 pm yesterday, with Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Ranjan equipped with a tranquilliser gun.

However, as darkness fell, the combing operation had to be suspended in adherence to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which restricts capture operations after 6 pm unless in emergencies. The team maintained thermal drone surveillance overnight to monitor the tigress.

At 6 am today, the operation resumed. The tigress was located hiding in a bush and DRFO Ranjan successfully fired a tranquilliser dart, immobilising the animal. The tigress was then safely netted and placed in a transport cage, while her three cubs were carefully wrapped in thick towels to avoid direct human contact — a precaution taken to ensure the mother does not reject them due to unfamiliar human scent.

All four felines have been kept at an undisclosed location for preliminary observation. According to forest officials, the tigress and her cubs will be shifted to Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Breeding Centre at Koorgalli, Mysuru, for further care. A decision on their release back into the wild will be taken after evaluation.

Timeline of rescues

Since the tiger capture operations began along the fringes of Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves on Oct. 16 following a series of attacks and human killings, the Forest Department has rescued a total of 10 big cats, including adults and cubs.

Oct. 18 : A female tiger, aged about one-and-a-half to two years, was captured near Badagalapura.

Oct. 27 : Two male cubs, aged around 40 to 45 days, were rescued near Koodige village.

Oct. 28 : An eight-year-old female tiger was rescued near Anjanapura, Eregowdanahundi in Nanjangud taluk.

Nov. 5 : Two female cubs, aged about two years, were captured near the Hediyala Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Nov. 8 : A male tiger, aged between 12 and 13 years, was captured at Hale Heggudilu village bordering Bandipur Forest in Saragur taluk.

Nov. 10 : A female tiger, aged around four to five years, was rescued along with her three cubs near Kallahalli and Padaguru villages.

Injured tiger recovering

The injured male tiger captured late Saturday night from the forested area between Saragur’s Hale Heggudilu and Kandalike villages is recovering well at the Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Breeding Centre in Koorgalli, Mysuru.

The tiger, which had sustained injuries from a snare around its neck, consumed 3-5 kg of meat and drank water yesterday, showing encouraging signs of recovery.

It was brought to the centre around 2.30 am and placed in a secure enclosure for observation and treatment. Initially dazed, the big cat regained alertness by morning and was fed by Zoo staff.

Due to its injuries and stress from capture, the tiger appeared weak and was given an additional meal in the evening. As the animal was born and raised in the wild, staff are maintaining a safe distance, providing food and water without direct contact.

Meanwhile, a tigress that attacked a farmer, Mahadevegowda near Badagalapura in Saragur in October has already been captured and under care at the same facility. Her two female cubs have also been secured.