Opposition tried to dent CM’s image, claims District Minister

February 20, 2025

CM’s wife maintains a low profile and is not involved in any transactions, says GTD

Mysuru: With the Lokayukta giving a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the MUDA alternative sites allotment scam, in which the CM’s wife B.M. Parvathi was allotted 14 sites by MUDA in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land at Kesare, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has claimed that the allegations were part of a political conspiracy by the Opposition to tarnish Siddaramaiah’s image.

Speaking to reporters today, Dr. Mahadevappa expressed satisfaction over the clean chit, stating that Opposition parties had used the case to further their political agendas, despite Siddaramaiah not being involved.

“The question of Siddaramaiah being innocent does not arise because he was never a party to the case. He maintained his innocence from the start, and the clean chit does not make him stronger — it simply proves his stance. I always believed that Siddaramaiah did nothing wrong and the Lokayukta report confirms this,” he said.

Addressing speculation about a change in leadership in the State, Dr. Mahadevappa dismissed the rumours, asserting that the Congress High Command appointed Siddaramaiah with the backing of party MLAs.

He criticised the BJP’s claims of an impending leadership change, suggesting that the faction-ridden State BJP should focus on its internal issues.

On the planned Dalit Convention in the State, Dr. Mahadevappa defended the initiative, stating that there was nothing wrong with organising the event on a large scale. He declined to comment on his Cabinet colleague K.N. Rajanna’s remarks about a change in KPCC leadership, saying the High Command would handle the matter.

GTD defends clean chit: Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) also backed CM Siddaramaiah, supporting the Lokayukta’s clean chit.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Devegowda reiterated his stance that demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation merely because an FIR was filed was unjustified — a view that he acknowledged was unpopular with BJP and JD(S) leaders.

“Lokayukta Police found no evidence to support the allegations against Siddaramaiah. The truth has now been revealed, with the clean chit clearing all accused in the MUDA alternative sites allotment scam. The Lokayukta conducted an impartial investigation and there was no opportunity for the CM to influence the probe. Moreover, CM’s wife Parvathi maintains a low profile and is not involved in any transactions,” he claimed, criticising the Opposition for seeking Siddaramaiah’s resignation without substantial evidence.