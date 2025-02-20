Last rites of four suicide victims held
News

Last rites of four suicide victims held

February 20, 2025

Mysuru: The last rites of four members of a family, who were found dead at their apartment in Vishveshwaranagar, coming under Vidyaranyapuram Police limits, on Feb. 17, were held on Feb. 18 evening in city.

The four members of a family — G.M. Chethan (46), his wife S. Rupali (42), their son G.C. Kushal (16) and Chethan’s mother Priyamvada (65) — were found dead in their apartment. Chethan, a labour agent, had allegedly poisoned his mother, wife and son before hanging self over financial issues.

The Police, who had shifted the bodies to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem, was waiting for Chethan’s brother Bharat to arrive from the USA. Following his arrival, the post-mortem was conducted.

While the bodies of Chethan and his mother Priyamvada were handed over to Bharat, the bodies of Chethan’s wife Rupali and son Kushal were handed over Rupali’s father Sethuraman following which the last rites of all the four were conducted on  Feb. 18 evening.

It is learnt that there were loans on the two flats and two four-wheelers which led to the deaths of the four family members. But still, based on the death note by Chethan, Krishnaraja (KR) Sub-Division Ramesh Kumar is investigating.

Debt burden: Last rites of three of a family held

The last rites of three of a family — Joshy Antony, his twin brother Joby Antony and Joby’s wife Swathi alias Sharmila — who had ended their lives following huge debts, were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill  on Feb. 18.

While Joshy, a resident of Vidyanagar, was found hanging at Hanchya village on Feb. 17, the bodies of Joby Antony and his wife Swathi were found hanging from the iron ladder of a water tank in Vijayanagar in the early hours of Feb. 18.

It is learnt that Joshy, Joby and Swathi were addicted to online betting and money-doubling schemes, which had pushed them into debt, leading to  their tragic deaths.

