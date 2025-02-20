Rekha Gupta sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister

February 20, 2025

New Delhi: Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at a ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan here this noon.

Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to the new CM and her Cabinet colleagues.

Along with Rekha Gupta, other leaders including Parvesh Sahib Singh, who defeated AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh also took oath.

Rekha Gupta is the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dixit (Congress) and Atishi (AAP). She is also the fourth BJP CM of Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj.

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, NDA-ruled States CMs and Dy.CMs including Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Dy.CM Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy.CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant among others were present.