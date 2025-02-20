ATM fraud: Mysuru man arrested in Pune

February 20, 2025

He had cheated 21 people of Rs. 17.9 lakh; bought car for girlfriend, paid for her husband’s heart surgery

Pune: The Pune Police have arrested the mastermind behind a series of ATM frauds that have plagued Pune city for nearly three years.

Rajiv Prahlad Kulkarni, a 52-year-old resident of Netaji Nagar in Alanahalli Police Station limits of Mysuru city, deceived 21 people in Pune, swindling a total of Rs. 17.9 lakh. He specifically targeted senior citizens, using a card-swapping scheme to withdraw money from their accounts as part of an organised fraud operation.

Confirming this to Star of Mysore this morning, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said, “The fraud has come to my notice and I have directed all the Assistant Commissioners of Police in all Sub-Divisions to collect details if the accused has committed any such ATM frauds in Mysuru. Action will be taken accordingly, as per law.”

According to the Pune Police, Kulkarni did not merely keep the stolen money for himself. He used the funds to buy a car and a scooter for his girlfriend, financed her husband’s heart surgery, and even paid for a friend’s medical treatment.

The case came to light on Feb. 2, when Vishrambaug Police Station in Pune received a complaint from a senior citizen who was duped of Rs. 22,000 at an ATM centre in Ganjave Chowk, Navi Peth. Police staff Mayur Bhosale and Ashish Kharat analysed CCTV footage, which helped them identify and arrest the suspect.

166 ATM cards seized

Kulkarni is currently in Judicial Custody in Yerawada Jail and Police have recovered 166 ATM cards from his residence. The vehicles he gifted to his lover have also been seized.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gill stated that given the recovery of 166 ATM cards, the Police suspect Kulkarni may have cheated over 100 people at various ATM kiosks. “We expect more victims to come forward in the coming days,” he added.

Kulkarni faces 16 cases filed at various Police Stations, including Vishrambaug, Sinhagad Road, Vishrantwadi, Alandi, Bhosari, Sahakarnagar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Bibwewadi, Lakshar, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Shivajinagar.

Modus operandi

Kulkarni’s method was straightforward yet effective. Operating his card-swapping scam since 2022, Kulkarni preyed on senior citizens at ATM kiosks. He would wait outside the kiosks, follow elderly users inside under the pretext of helping them withdraw cash and cunningly learn their PIN. He would then swap their card with a blocked one and later use the original card to withdraw their money.

Senior Inspector Vijaymala Pawar of Vishrambaug Police Station explained, “Kulkarni would skilfully exchange ATM cards, tricking victims and gaining access to their accounts. He then withdrew money using the stolen cards at different ATMs.”

Pune Police team visits Mysuru

As part of the investigation, Senior Inspector Pawar and Inspector Arun Ghodke visited Mysuru, where Kulkarni resided and recovered 166 ATM cards.

Pawar noted, “Kulkarni has been involved in card-swap frauds at ATMs in Pune since 2022. He previously lived in Pune and knew the city well, which is why he chose to operate here instead of other places.”

According to Pawar, the accused claimed that he could not understand Marathi language and a Kannada translator was called to assist in the interrogation. Police seized valuables worth Rs. 13,90,700 from his possession and are waiting to get ATM details from respective banks.

Further investigations revealed that Kulkarni is unmarried and has been residing in Mysuru with his girlfriend and her husband. He used the stolen money to buy a car and a scooter for the woman and also paid for her medical treatment and her husband’s heart surgery. He also paid for a friend’s medical treatment, Police said.