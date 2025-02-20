Students, teachers launch ‘Save University’ campaign

February 20, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Government’s recent move to shut down nine universities, including those in Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu, has sparked widespread protests from students and teachers, who are demanding a reconsideration of the move.

In Hassan, students and teachers organised a protest rally from N.R. Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where they staged a dharna demanding the retention of Hassan University. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Our University, Our Right” (Namma VV, Namma Hakku), among others.

The students condemned the Government’s decision and urged it to reconsider, emphasising the impact on both rural and urban students pursuing higher education. They warned of intensifying their protests in the coming days if the Government proceeds with the closure.

Shanmukha, a lecturer, highlighted the importance of Hassan University, particularly for female students from rural areas. He argued that merging the University with another institution would create unnecessary challenges for students. Later, the protesters submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner C. Satyabhama before dispersing.

Protests in Kodagu

Students from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, Government First Grade College and Government Women’s College, under the banner of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP), held a protest at General K.S. Thimayya Circle against the proposed closure of Kodagu University.

The protesters marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, shouting slogans like “We Want Justice” and submitted a memorandum to the district administration. ABVP Regional Organising Secretary Chandrashekar and State Committee Member Ajay were among those present.

Meanwhile, Kodagu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ashok Sangappa Alura expressed concern over the potential closure, stating that the newer universities were established to benefit students from economically weaker backgrounds. He added that he had no official information about the merger of Kodagu University with Mangaluru University.

Former BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan, who led the movement for a separate university in Kodagu, criticised the State Government’s decision to close the nine Universities established during the BJP regime.

“The Congress-led Government has failed to release Rs. 2 crore in funds for Kodagu University. If the State Government cannot fund the University, the BJP, with the support of Kodagu’s people and private institutions, will ensure its survival. I will also discuss the matter with Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna to save Kodagu University,” he said.

MLC Vishwanath supports move

In contrast, MLC A.H. Vishwanath has backed the State Government’s decision to shut down nine Universities. Speaking to the media, he criticised the previous BJP Government for establishing a University in every district, alleging that it had set a Rs. 5 crore bribe for appointing Vice-Chancellors — a practice he claims continues to this day.

“The State Government’s decision to close these Universities is justified, as the value of education and healthcare in the State has deteriorated,” he said.

Vishwanath also expressed concern over the rising crime rate in Karnataka and called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the issue.

He flayed the Government for its lack of respect for the Legislature, particularly the implementation of last year’s budget, which was approved by the legislature.

He also condemned the delays in extending benefits under Anna Bhagya and Gruha Lakshmi, the guarantee schemes of the Congress.

Demand for not merge Mandya University with Mysore Varsity grows

Former University of Mysore Academic Council Member Dr. Y.S. Siddaraju (Yamaduru Siddaraju) has urged that State Government to drop the proposal of merging Mandya University with University of Mysore.

Addressing media persons, he said that it was a proud moment for Mandya district to have its own University and added that the District Minister and MLAs had failed to retain the University in the district.

Stating that the merger would cause injustice to under graduation and post graduation students of Mandya University, Siddaraju demanded the Government to revoke its decision and instead release Rs. 20 crore for the smooth functioning of the University.