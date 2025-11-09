Vice-President arrives in city
Mysore/Mysuru: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Mysuru this morning to take part in the 16th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER). He arrived at the Mysore Airport on a special Army helicopter from Bengaluru.

At the Airport, Radhakrishnan was received by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa. From there, he travelled by road to the JSS AHER campus at Bannimantap, where he delivered the convocation address and presented medals and awards to meritorious students.

Following the event, the Vice- President is scheduled to visit the Suttur Mutt branch at the foot of Chamundi Hill to seek the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, and later offer prayers at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill. Subsequently, Vice-President Radhakrishnan will depart from Mysore Airport to Bengaluru on the same Army helicopter and later proceed to New Delhi on a special aircraft.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan seeking the blessings at Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple atop Melukote in Mandya this morning. He is accompanied by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and others.

Radhakrishnan visits Melukote

Earlier in the day, Vice-President Radhakrishnan participated in the commemoration of the visit of Acharya Sri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj at Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, and later landed at Melukote in a special Army helicopter. He was received by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara and Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, who accompanied him to the temple.

At Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple, the Vice-President was accorded a traditional ‘Purna Kumbha Swagatha’ by the temple priests. After offering prayers, he left for Mysuru to attend the scheduled events.

