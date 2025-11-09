Suspected killer tiger captured

November 9, 2025

Drones lead operation; Big cat had a snare around neck

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department officials and staff, after obtaining special permission to carry out a high-risk operation post-sunset, successfully captured the suspected killer tiger in Saragur last night.

The tiger, aged between 11 and 13 years, is suspected to have killed Chowdanayaka and partially devoured his body at Hale Heggudilu village, bordering the Bandipur Forest in Saragur taluk, on Nov. 7. The big cat was captured about 2 kms from the spot where fatal attack had occurred.

The special approval to tranquilise and capture the tiger after dark was sought by Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran, prioritising the safety of nearby villagers.

Conducting combing operations in forest areas after sunset requires prior permission, primarily to safeguard wildlife, ensure human safety and adhere to strict forest and wildlife conservation laws.

Thermal drone surveillance

At around 4 pm yesterday, a thermal drone detected the tiger hiding among bushes roughly 500 to 750 metres from where Chowdanayaka’s body was found. The tiger’s movements were constantly monitored through drone surveillance.

Around 5.30 pm, when the animal emerged from the bushes, the drone captured multiple close-up images revealing a metal snare deeply embedded around its neck, causing an infected wound. The photos also showed that its right upper and lower canines were broken.

Forest officials suspected that the injuries and damaged teeth had impaired the tiger’s ability to hunt wild prey, forcing it to target easier victims — humans and domesticated animals.

Elephants put to the task

Domesticated elephants Srikanta and Lakshmana were initially deployed for the combing operation, later joined by elephants Bhima and Mahendra once the tiger’s location was confirmed.

As the search advanced, the tiger moved along the forest edge for nearly 2-km before resting in a bushy patch. It reportedly attempted to enter a nearby village but was successfully blocked by the elephants and Forest personnel, prompting it to retreat deeper into the forest.

Following pug marks, the Forest team tracked the tiger resting among dense bushes. After waiting for the right moment, Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh, positioned atop elephant Mahendra, fired a tranquilliser dart at 11.07 pm. The tiger lost consciousness around 11.15 pm, after which the officials moved in and secured the animal.

Veterinarians Dr. Ramesh, Dr. Waseem Mirza and Dr. Adarsh, who were part of the operation, removed the metal snare from the tiger’s neck, exposing a one-inch-deep infected wound.

The wound was treated on-site and the tiger was then placed in a cage and transported to the Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Breeding Centre at Koorgalli, Mysuru, around 2 am. The tiger is now under observation at the facility.

Forest Minister orders DNA confirmation

Forest Minister B. Eshwar Khandre confirmed the tiger’s capture and directed officials to conduct a DNA test to verify whether the same tiger had killed Chowdanayaka. The results will be cross-checked with the DNA samples collected during Chowdanayaka’s post-mortem.

The Minister also instructed the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF – Wildlife) and the Project Tiger Director to remain stationed in areas where tiger sightings have been reported, to assess the presence of other potential man-eaters and take necessary action.

Following these instructions, Forest personnel collected hair, scat and blood samples from the captured tiger, along with tiger hair earlier recovered from Chowdanayaka’s body. These samples have been sent for DNA analysis to confirm whether the captured tiger was indeed responsible for the fatal attack.

ACF D. Paramesh and other officials were present during the operation.