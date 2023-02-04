World looking at Bharat for compassion, relief

February 4, 2023

Tamil Nadu Governor delivers Golden Jubilee Endowment Lecture: 12 at JSS Mahavidyapeetha

Mysore/Mysuru: Tamil Nadu Governor Thiru R.N. Ravi said that the world is looking at Bharat for comfort, compassion and relief. “At a time when the world is divided and suffering from climate change, pandemic and economic downturn, countries are looking at India to raise and fight for their cause. Bharat has become a voice for the voiceless in the international community in the wake of the world facing an existential crisis,” he said.

He was delivering the Golden Jubilee Endowment Lecture: 12 organised by JSS Mahavidyapeetha at the packed Sri Rajendra Centenary Auditorium, JSS Hospital premises this morning. His topic was “Leadership of G-20: Opportunities for Bharat.” The TN Governor delivered the lecture in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

“Today human society is divided due to visible and invisible threats like war, pandemic, climate change, soil erosion and global warming. Look at the way we are replenishing the health of the soil. Bharat is showing the way. We took a stand on war and told the world that no war is a good war. India was the first country that repudiated the Russia-Ukraine war,” he said.

“We are friends with Russia, the United States and European countries. Still, we took a stand that ultimately benefited India. Also, at a time when the devastating COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, none of the countries nor their scientific communities had any clue about fighting the disease. Many developed countries invented the vaccines and they began hoarding them more than what is required for their needs. The remaining and the excess vaccines, they sold at much higher prices as they saw it an opportunity to make money for their pharma companies,” TN Governor Ravi noted.

“Thanks to Indian scientists who invented the vaccines, India could give the vaccines to 120 countries free of cost. We did not see the vaccines as the opportunity to hoard and make money but we served the cause of humanity,” he said.

“When the Chinese loans were all set to threaten the sovereignty and integrity of Sri Lanka, it was India that assisted that country with five-billion dollars. This money was used to build hospitals, schools, roads and helped the Lankans improve their standard of living,” Ravi said.

“One must remember that Bharat, unlike Western countries, was not a product of any king or a conquest but of a civilisational and cultural evolution that happened over thousands of years,” he said and added, “This year India is the Chair of G-20. It is an opportunity for us to cement our global ties especially with the civil societies in various countries. It is also an opportunity to showcase Brand India to the world.”

“We know how significant are the roles of G-20 Countries, with 85% of the global GDP, in shaping the course of the global future. Today, member countries and indeed the world have ever greater expectations from India for showing the way into the future. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like all the Government of India schemes and programmes, has made the G-20 Presidency also into a people’s movement,” he opined.

“Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Modi, a new India is taking birth — a confident and capable India, an increasingly self-reliant India, an India proud of her glorious heritage and conscious of her destiny to be the World Leader by 2047, an India committed to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said.

A word of praise for JSS

I compliment the JSS Mahavidyapeetha for yeoman service to Bharat. At a time when the British left India after destroying Bharat, its vast geography, its resources, economy, culture, education and spirituality, Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji thought of establishing JSS Mahavidyapeetha to provide education, food, accommodation and spiritual training to young minds so that they can be the future of Bharat,” said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Slamming the people in responsible positions quoting ‘British government’ for India’s development, the TN Governor

said, “People of Bharat should take pride in their own heritage and should mentally free themselves from the influence of colonial rule and they need total decolonisation of their minds.”

“It is pitiful and sad to see people who are in responsible positions still quoting that without the British government, there would not have been development in our country. We must take pride in our heritage, our culture, and spirituality,” he said. Interestingly, Governor R.N. Ravi used the word Bharat to name the country avoiding the word India which was used only once.