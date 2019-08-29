Bagina offered

August 29, 2019

CM Yediyurappa visits Chamundi Hill; flies to Kodagu to supervise flood relief measures

Mysuru / Mandya: Chief Minister Yediyurappa visited Mysuru this morning and had a series of engagements. He flew in a chopper from the HAL Airport in Bengaluru and landed at Lalitha Mahal Helipad and headed towards Chamundi Hill to pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Later he flew to Krishna Raja Sagar Dam that is full to the brim to offer Bagina to River Cauvery. After this, he took his chopper to Kodagu where he will supervise flood and landslide relief measures.

Accompanied by Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, the CM’s chopper landed at the Lalitha Mahal Helipad at around 11.30 am. He was welcomed by Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, District BJP President M. Shivanna, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that he was happy to come to Mysuru to offer Bagina at KRS as the Reservoir is full. “I will visit Kodagu to oversee the relief works. As of now, Rs.10,000 is being given to each family who have lost homes so that they can rent a house. We will construct houses for the homeless,” he said.

On the Centre’s grants, the CM said that the Central team had just visited Kodagu. “We are hoping that the Centre will release sufficient funds. On Sept.7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru and I will again speak to him on the Central grants,” he said.

Yediyurappa was answering the questions when a reporter questioned him about the necessity of three Deputy CMs. Annoyed by the query, Yediyurappa frowned and walked away.

The CM’s convoy returned to the Lalitha Mahal Helipad and Yediyurappa flew to KRS Dam to offer Bagina. The four major dams in the Cauvery basin, including KRS, have reached their full-reservoir level, bringing much-needed delight to farmers.

At the KRS, the CM walked on top of the Dam, inspecting the structure and later offered the Bagina. The tradition of offering Bagina was set by R. Gundu Rao who was the CM in 1983 and it was followed by other Chief Ministers. Even former CM Siddharamaiah had offered Bagina in 2014 when the Dam reached its full capacity. Interestingly, only Ramakrishna Hegde did not offer Bagina as the Dam was not full during his tenure.

Yediyurappa was accompanied by Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish and the dignitaries who were present during his Mysuru visit. It was Yediyurappa’s fourth Bagina. Over 20 specially designed Bagina by priest Bhanuprakash Sharma were offered. Each Bagina, placed on the traditional ‘Mora’ contained saree, blouse, flowers, fruits, bangles, Arashina Kumkum and rice. The rituals were led by Bhanuprakash Sharma.

Interestingly, after the bitterly fought last time’s Mandya’s Lok Sabha elections, MP Sumalatha came face-to-face with Srirangapatna JD(S) MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, Nagamangala JD(S) MLA Suresh Gowda and K.R. Pet disqualified MLA K.C. Narayanagowda. After exchanging smiles, all of them offered Bagina.





