Use eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols: Additional DC

August 29, 2019

Mysuru: Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, B.R. Poornima, has called for use of eco-friendly idols during the ensuing Gowri-Ganesha festival season, as Ganeshas made out of Plaster of Paris (PoP), toxic paints and paper moulds will pollute water bodies once they are immersed after the festival. She also told that the administration has banned manufacturing and sales of such idols in the city.

Presiding over the preparatory meeting held to stop use of PoP Ganeshas at the DC office recently, she said the administration is aiming for zero usage of such idols and directed district level officials to strictly adhere to these directions.

“Once these Ganeshas made out of PoP and toxic paints are immersed after the festival, water bodies get contaminated which would in particular adversely affect the flora and fauna and human population in general,” the Additional DC added.

She said the administration has not given permission to any individual or institution to manufacture and sell PoP idols and warned that stringent action will be taken against those who manufacture or sell such idols.

Prior to immersion of idols in mobile tankers, one should separate garlands and other such green wastes. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is identifying Lakes for the public to immerse the idols. There will also be provision of mobile tanks for immersion.

To install Ganesha idols in public places, permission must be taken from the MCC and the Police Department. For no reason, Ganesha idols must be installed for months in a row. Usage of loud speakers is banned from 10 pm to 6 am.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Member-Secretary Prakash, Environmental Scientist Jagannath, Urban Development Cell Project Director Loknath, idol manufacturers and sellers and others were present.

