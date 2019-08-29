District Minister holds meeting with BJP party workers on non-official appointments to Dasara Sub-Committees

August 29, 2019

Mysuru: With Dasara just a month away, District Minister V. Somanna held a meeting with BJP party workers on non-official appointments to various Dasara Sub-Committees, at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road here this morning.

Addressing the meeting, senior party leader M.V. Ravishankar wanted the Air Show this time to be more attractive as last year’s Air Show was lacklustre.

MP Pratap Simha said that the Air Show issue was discussed at the Dasara High Power Committee meeting and he would make all efforts to ensure that the Air Show would be more attractive.

Thanking the people for electing twice as an MP, which has enabled him to continuously watch Dasara for the past few years, Simha said that it was inappropriate to use the term ‘Low-key’ Dasara.

Stressing on the need for giving utmost preference to party workers in Dasara appointments, the MP opined that senior party leaders and Corporators should make way for common party workers in Dasara Sub-Committees.

Emphasising on the need for a Dasara Authority, Simha maintained that he will talk to everyone concerned in this regard.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra said that CM B.S. Yediyurappa has shown keen interest for a well-organised Dasara, sans any lacunae. Stressing on the need to learn from past mistakes, Nagendra sought the co-operation of everyone for conducting a highly successful Dasara.

BJP State Secretary M. Rajendra observed that with the birth centenary of the last Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar underway, inviting foreign royal families who were in touch with the Maharajas as guests, can be considered.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy said that foreign tourists must be given more priority during Dasara procession and at Bannimantap Torch Light Parade Ground. He also called for more transparency in the distribution of Dasara passes.

Former MLC Thontadarya said that complaints of empty stalls during the inauguration of Dasara exhibition has dogged the celebrations and as such, this year it should be wholly ensured that at least 90 percent of stalls in the exhibition are filled up during inauguration.

Minister Somanna, after hearing the suggestions and observations made by the party leaders, said that he will duly consider all suggestions for a more organised Dasara this year.

Declaring that he will stay put in the city from Sept.3 to 7 to oversee Dasara preparations, he called for the involvement of everyone to ensure huge success of ‘Naada Habba’ in its true sense.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, who is said to be deeply disappointed over his exclusion from the Cabinet, was conspicuous by his absence.

However, in a surprise development, H.D. Kote Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu walked into the meeting and garlanded Somanna.

City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, leaders H.V. Rajeev, Koutilya Raghu, B.P. Manjunath and others were present.

