Officials appointed for Dasara Sub-Committees

September 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, has issued an order pertaining to the appointment of Deputy Special Officers, Working Presidents and Secretaries to the six Sub-Committees of Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2020.

The Committees and the officials are as follows:

Reception and Invitation Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer – Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy (Mob: 98809-66225 or Ph: 0821-2422110); Working President – MCC Additional Commissioner Shashikumar (Mob: 94492-76306); Member – Mysuru AC Dr. N.C. Venkataraju; Secretary – MCC Zonal Commissioner Kuberappa (Mob: 80739-95839 or Ph: 0821-2418803).

Illumination Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer – CESC Managing Director Manohar Bevinamarada (Mob: 94480-36464 or Ph: 0821-2417101); Working President – CESC Superintending Engineer Munigopalaraju (Mob: 94489-94733 or Ph: 0821-2462131) and Secretary – CESC N.R. Mohalla Executive Engineer B.K. Yogesh (Mob: 94489-94740 or Ph: 0821-2344165).

Procession Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer- City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta (Mob: 94808-02201 or Ph: 0821-2418100); Working President – Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP – Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda (Mob: 94808-02205); Secretary – Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar (Mob: 94808-02211) and Co-ordinators – Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director H. Channappa (Mob: 97415-13007 or Ph: 0821-2513225) and Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya (Mob: 94488-82766).

Cultural Dasara Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer – Zilla Panchayat CEO D. Bharathi (Mob: 94808-73000 or Ph: 0821-2330052); Working President – Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy (Mob: 99166-00027 or Ph: 0821-2512639) and Secretary – Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director H. Channappa (Mob: 97415-13007 or Ph: 0821-2513225); Co-ordinator – Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya (Mob: 94488-82766).

Cleanliness and Arrangements Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer – MCC Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde (Mob: 94803-91234 or Ph: 0821-2418803); Working President – MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth (Mob: 94489-94740 or Ph: 0821-2344165); Secretary – MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj (Mob: 94818-20856).

Tableaux Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer – Zilla Panchayat Chief Project Officer Pandey (Mob: 94808-73004); Working President – Department of Industries and Commerce Joint Director D.K. Lingaraju (Mob: 94805-73121); Secretary – Department of Khadi Gram Udyog Industries Deputy Director Meghala (Mob: 80733-29862).