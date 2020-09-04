Dasara 2020: Festival Committees formed

September 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government yesterday constituted two Committees for Mysuru Dasara-2020 — The Dasara High Power Committee headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Dasara Executive Committee headed by Mysuru District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar.

The High Power Committee headed by the CM will have all the three Deputy Chief Ministers — Govind Karjol, Dr. C.N. Aswathnarayan and Laxman Savadi — as Vice-Presidents.

The other members of the Committee are Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Co-Operation and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Tourism and Kannada & Culture Minister C.T. Ravi, Member of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Mayor Tasneem, Mysuru ZP President Parimala Shyam, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Chamarajanagar MP Srinivas Prasad, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, MLAs Tanveer Sait (NR), S.R. Mahesh (K.R. Nagar), G.T. Devegowda (Chamundeshwari), S.A. Ramdas (KR), K. Mahadev (Periyapatna), L. Nagendra (Chamaraja), B. Harshavardhan (Nanjangud), Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah (Varuna), M. Ashwin Kumar (T. Narasipur), Anil Chikkamadu (H.D. Kote), H.P. Manjunath (Hunsur), Puttarangashetty (Chamarajanagar), N. Mahesh (Kollegal), R. Narendra (Hanur), C.S. Niranjan Kumar (Gundlupet) and Ravindra Srikantaiah (Srirangapatna), MLCs Marithibbegowda, Sandesh Nagaraj, R. Dharmasena, K.T. Srikantegowda, K.V. Narayanaswamy and A.H. Vishwanath, all people representatives.

The rest of the members are the State Chief Secretary, MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Bengaluru’s BWSSB Chairman, who is also Mysuru District in-charge Secretary, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Secretary, Kannada and Culture Department, Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Bengaluru, Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, Director, Tourism Department, Bengaluru, Director, Directorate of Kannada & Culture, SP, Mysuru, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mysuru ZP, MCC Commissioner, MUDA Commissioner and the CEO of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA).

The Dasara Executive Committee headed by District Minister S.T. Somashekar has the following members: Mayor, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), all MLAs of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, Mandya district’s Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, who is also the Working President and Special Officer, Mysuru City Police Commissioner, Director, Directorate of Kannada and Culture, Bengaluru, Director, Tourism Department, Bengaluru, SP, Mysuru, Managing Director, CESC, Mysuru, Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle, Mysuru, CEO, ZP, Mysuru, MCC Commissioner, MUDA Commissioner, Director, Mysore Palace Board and Deputy Conservator of Forests, Wildlife Division, Mysuru.

Dasara High Power Committee to meet in Bengaluru on Sept. 8

Meanwhile, the High Power Dasara Committee, headed by the Chief Minister, which was supposed to meet in Mysuru, will now meet in Bengaluru on Sept. 8. The meeting will take place at Room No. 334 on Third Floor of Vidhana Soudha at 11 am on Sept. 8.

Earlier, the Government had decided to hold the Dasara meeting in Mysuru itself. But the meeting has been re-scheduled and will now take place at Bengaluru as a Central team is visiting the State to study the flood situation on Sept. 7.