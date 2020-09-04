Powered Air Purifying Respirators donated to COVID Centre
September 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Healthcare professionals in the fight against COVID-19 treat symptomatic, asymptomatic and emergency patients, thus putting their family and their own lives at risk. N95 masks have a OSHA APF and needs to be a tight fit which reduces the oxygen intake by up to 20%, causing Hypoxia and Hypercapnia. These are very uncomfortable and cumbersome. 

This fact has prompted two organisations of the city, Rotary Mysore and S3V Vascular Technologies, to come together and donate two units of  3V Vayu – PAPR (Powered Air Purifying Respirators) valued at Rs. 1.5 lakh to the Government COVID Centre in city. 

The PAPR was handed over to Gurudatta Hegde, Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), by Rtn. Ramachandra Raje Urs (President-Elect, Rotary Mysore), Rtn. Roopa Venkatesh (Secretary, Rotary Mysore), Rtn. Vasudev Bhat and Rtn. Rajesh Shah, Rotary Mysore. 

The Directors of S3V Vascular Technologies Kalindhi Narayan, Badri Narayan, Vishnu Shreyas and others were present.

3V Vayu is a battery powered blower driven reusable respiratory system with a high efficiency filter which is used for protection during healthcare procedures in which healthcare professionals are exposed to greater risks of aerosolised pathogens causing acute respiratory infections. Each imported PAPR costs between Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2.1 lakh.

3V Vayu – PAPR has been indigenously developed and manufactured by Mysuru-based S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited. 3V Vayu PAPR device was launched at the premises of S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in Mysuru, in an informal function recently by Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College.

