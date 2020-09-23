Mahisha Dasara to be held on Oct. 15

September 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Without hurting the sentiments of anyone, Mahisha Dasara will be celebrated in a simple manner on Oct. 15, said Shantharaju, President of Karnataka State Dalit Welfare Trust.

Addressing a news conference here yesterday, he said the Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee has been celebrating it since 2014 peacefully.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had obstructed the celebration of Mahisha Dasara atop Chamundi Hill last year. Now, MLA L. Nagendra has questioned since when it is being celebrated. The Committee has already held several press conferences regarding this year’s Mahisha Dasara celebrations, he said.

Shantharaju said despite giving historical evidence, those opposing Mahisha Dasara were trying to curtail their rights. Those people were free to give evidence to claim that Mahishasura was a demon king. Last year, the Dasara was celebrated by spending Rs.18.2 crore and now it is being celebrated at Rs.15 crore under the garb of ‘Simple Dasara.’ How could this be a simple Dasara when the Government was spending so much of money, he questioned.

Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee President and former Mayor Purushotham said they were holding the celebration for the last five years without hurting the sentiments of anyone. In 2019, MP Simha obstructed the celebration despite taking prior permission from the Police Department. This was an insult to democracy. Based on the complaint lodged with Human Rights Commission in connection with 2019 incident, Deputy Commissioner has been asked to submit a detailed report before Nov. 6. “We are ready for an open debate with the MP on Mahisha Dasara,” he said.

Prof. K.S. Bhagwan said the word ‘Asura’ was interpreted wrongly in ‘Vaidhika’ Dharma. The real meaning of ‘Asura’ is a person who does not consume liquor. In India, 95 per cent of population was ‘Shudras’ and only 5 per cent of majority community was imposing their thought on others.

Dr. B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru, retired Professor, Department of Studies in Communication and Journalism, University of Mysore, also spoke on the occasion.