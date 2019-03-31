Bags Gold Medal in LLM
Zohara Fathima has been awarded Gold Medal and cash prize for having secured highest marks in LLM in Constitution Branch at the 99th Annual Convocation of University of Mysore (UoM) recently. She is the daughter of Advocate A.R. Mushtaq Shariff and Zareena Begum.

March 31, 2019

  1. Common Man says:
    April 2, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Congratulations, Women can do wonders if given opportunity and freedom.

    Hope you work for the women fold and the down trodden in the society.

    Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka.

