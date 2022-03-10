Bahuroopi to begin with Janapadotsava tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangayana, the city’s theatre repertory, is on last minute preparations to give a go to the annual entertainment and educative extravaganza — Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival — which is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (Mar. 11) till Mar. 20 at Rangayana premises here.
The Bahuroopi Raashtriya Rangotsava-2020, which features multi-lingual play performances, national symposium, film festival, poetry recitation, theatre music, folk performance, street plays, yakshagana, talamaddale, bayalata, leather puppetry, book and handicraft exhibition, demonstration of indigenous crafts and indigenous food huts, will be launched with a Janapadotsava tomorrow at 4.30 pm.
Padma Shri Mata Manjamma Jogathi, the first trans-President of the Karnataka Janapada Academy, will inaugurate the event in the presence of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy Chairman G.L. Hegde and folk expert Dr. Vijayalakshmi Manapura.
Janapadotsava features Jogathi Dance by Anjanamma Jogathi and troupe, Puja Kunita by Savitha Chirakunnaiah, Mandya and Nagari by C. Manjunath and troupe, Mysuru.
The list of films to be screened and plays to be staged as part of Bahuroopi-2022 at various venues in Rangayana premises from Mar. 12 and Mar. 20 will be published in SOM tomorrow.
Leave a Reply