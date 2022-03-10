Bahuroopi to begin with Janapadotsava tomorrow

March 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangayana, the city’s theatre repertory, is on last minute preparations to give a go to the annual entertainment and educative extravaganza — Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival — which is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (Mar. 11) till Mar. 20 at Rangayana premises here.

The Bahuroopi Raashtriya Rangotsava-2020, which features multi-lingual play performances, national symposium, film festival, poetry recitation, theatre music, folk performance, street plays, yakshagana, talamaddale, bayalata, leather puppetry, book and handicraft exhibition, demonstration of indigenous crafts and indigenous food huts, will be launched with a Janapadotsava tomorrow at 4.30 pm.

Padma Shri Mata Manjamma Jogathi, the first trans-President of the Karnataka Janapada Academy, will inaugurate the event in the presence of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy Chairman G.L. Hegde and folk expert Dr. Vijayalakshmi Manapura.

The clay replica of Baobab tree, which is venerated as a mother in most African nations, is getting shape in the hands of artists Radha Ganesh and Naveen. Baobab trees have unusual barrel-like trunks and are known for their extraordinary longevity and ethnobotanical importance. Given their peculiar shape, an Arabian legend has it that “the devil plucked up the baobab, thrust its branches into the earth, and left its roots in the air.”

Sculptures representing the present day situations are being carved at the Rangayana premises which will be installed at Karantha Shilparangavana. In all, 10 sculptors, who took part in the workshop organised at Rangayana recently, are sculpting one sculpture each. A three to 3-and-a-half feet stones are used to carve a sculpture and each one has its own story to tell. The works will be dedicated to public on Mar. 12.

A total of five young artists are creating art works with the theme ‘Bhavagala Bannada Bahuroopi Thayi’ to add colours to the venue of the National Theatre Festival.

Janapadotsava features Jogathi Dance by Anjanamma Jogathi and troupe, Puja Kunita by Savitha Chirakunnaiah, Mandya and Nagari by C. Manjunath and troupe, Mysuru.

The list of films to be screened and plays to be staged as part of Bahuroopi-2022 at various venues in Rangayana premises from Mar. 12 and Mar. 20 will be published in SOM tomorrow.